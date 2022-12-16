Beckley, w.va. – Beckley Rotary Club’s third annual Christmas Magic initiative will focus on middle school students and part of the club’s 100-year anniversary.
The club is gifting 100 hoodies to Raleigh County middle schools, 20 per school.
School counselors will pick up the hoodies from a team of Rotarians who sorted, wrapped, and separated the gifts.
According to a press release, April Elkins-Badtke, club president, said the hoodies will feature respective school mascots on the front, in an athletic, heather gray color.
Traditionally, Beckley Rotary Club has worked with local schools to put a little magic in the holidays for those who may not get to experience the excitement of something under the tree or something new of their very own.
“In the past, the most we’ve been able to help was 40 kids,” Elkins-Badtke said in the release. "But this year the club was able to meet the challenge of 100 kids in honor of our 100th year as a club.”
The focus this year was on an older demographic of school-aged children.
“Today, all the rave with kids centers around the newest item of clothing, and hoodies are the thing – you dress them up, you dress them down, they go with jeans, a dress, or shorts,” said Badtke.
“School-sponsored hoodies are upwards of $50 or more, and many students simply are not able to participate in spirit day or be equal to their peers,” she said.
Each recipient will also receive a small gift card.
Beckley Rotary members raised $6,005 to create this Christmas Magic.
The club thanked the contributions of Jordan Woolridge, Dennis McCormick, Jimmy Songer, Glenda Wait, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Mike Darby, Tom Lemke, Gary Schroeder, Dena Cushman, Jeremiah Johnson, Trena Dacal, Stan Wise, Rob Robinson, Mark Holliday, Ken Dunlap, Ann Worley, Dan McCarthy, Jan Allen and its own president, Elkins-Badtke. Additionally, Country Roads Farmhouse Boutique designed and pressed the hoodies.
