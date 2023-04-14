The GFWC Ronceverte Woman’s Club (RWC) met for their annual dinner meeting March 27 and welcomed some very special guests.
The meeting was at the Ronceverte Baptist Church fellowship hall and was catered by Jeanne Holley and Cindy Eplin Vaught featuring Italian cuisine.
The club was honored to have in attendance the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs West Virginia (GFWC WV) state president, Cathy Joy Bryant. After the dinner, President Bryant spoke to the club about her special project H.E.R.O.E.S. (Honor-Educate-Respect-Opportunities-Empower-Serve).
This project is all about commitment to veterans. It includes supporting Veteran Administration Medical Centers and other VA facilities by collecting and donating needed items and participating in National Wreaths Across America Day in December. Also in attendance was the GFWC WV Southern District president, Vicki Cline, who spoke to the club about the upcoming Southern District Spring Workshop.
The club also recognized some members for their accomplishments. Two club members had achieved perfect attendance in the last year, Sherri Lilly and Sally Parker. Sally Parker and Deb McIntire attended the GFWC WV State Convention at The Greenbrier in March where Ruth Sturgill and Susan Morgan garnered blue ribbons for their digital photographs. Ruth Sturgill also was awarded a blue ribbon for a basket she entered. During the convention awards ceremonies, the RWC received first-place awards (Pearl Buck and Club Woman magazine ad) and one second-place award (fundraising).
During the monthly business meeting, the RWC discussed their plans for the President’s Special Project H.E.R.O.E.S., Ronceverte’s Make It Shine Day on April 15 and participation in the Ronceverte Food Truck Festival in May.
The Ronceverte Woman’s Club welcomes new members who want to be informed about civic issues and involved in community improvement as well as enjoying the fellowship of a great group of women. If interested, please come to the next meeting, which will be on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Ronceverte Baptist Church on Main Street. For more information, call 304-647-4890.
