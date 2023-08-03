Alderson, W.Va. – On Sunday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., the annual “Tribute to Bricktop” concert will return to the Alderson Memorial Bridge with Susanna Robinson leading a group of musicians.
Writer, artist and vocalist, Robinson has been a fixture and creative force in the Lewisburg area for more than 25 years. She was a founding member of a long-lived jazz combo, Ghost Town Swing, well-known state-wide and beyond for their sultry interpretations of jazz standards, and has often been featured as guest vocalist for the Manhattan Jazz Quartet.
Robinson has also appeared with Ancestor Radio and Sam and Janet Evening, as well as the eclectic Squawkin’ Henry.
She still returns to her jazz roots by belting it out with her jazz back-up group, Hoffman, Penn, and Miles, formerly known as the Robinson-Kenga Trio.
The group will be entertaining in the spirit of Ada “Bricktop” Smith, once the toast of Paris, who hailed from Alderson. Her rich life and many stories were regaled throughout the world, and her warm and decadent ways delighted the elite of the elite, who frequented her establishment, Bricktop’s, in Paris.
Joining Robinson at the eighth annual “Tribute to Bricktop” will be guitarist Bill Hoffman, who hails from Roanoke, Va. Hoffman is known for his smooth style and sweet renditions of jazz standards. Hoffman plays with several groups including Roanoke’s big band, The Old Timers.
Keyboard player and crooner William Penn, whose legendary reputation in Roanoke’s jazz and R&B musical worlds speaks for itself, will be adding his special style to the concert.
Rounding out the combo is upright bassist Blake Miles Hailing from Tulsa, Okla., he has been a teacher of orchestral music and has played in garage bands to symphonies. This will be his first performance with the group.
As a special addition to the evening’s performance, the group welcomes three young voice students as special guests: Ella Butler, Aubrey Adkins and Kylee Fury, who will join Robinson to sing a few tunes.
This annual concert is sponsored by Alderson Main Street with financial assistance from the Arts and Recreation Fund of the Greenbrier County Commission.
Alderson Main Street President Emeritus Doris Kasley said in a press release, “Bring your own lawn chair and perhaps a parasol. Watch the sunset over the Greenbrier River from a beautiful setting. It’s a wonderful way to spend a summer evening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.