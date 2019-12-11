CHARLESTON — The 2020 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.
The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
To order a calendar, go to http://www.dep.wv.gov/dlr/oer/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list.
Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.