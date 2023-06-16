The “Transformers” media franchise, which encompasses action figures, cartoons, video games and film, dates back to the 1980s and is worth upward of $25 billion. In 2007, Michael Bay brought the robots to life in his live-action adaptation of the toy line and set a precedent for computer-generated imagery for years to come. With the release of 2023’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the franchise looks to adapt more iconic imagery from its history — this time from the ‘90s CGI series “Beast Wars.” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is set following the events of the 2018 standalone film “Bumblebee,” which makes “Rise of the Beasts” a prequel, a sequel and a quasi-reboot. The story follows our new protagonist Noah Diaz, portrayed by Anthony Ramos, as he struggles to find work before being contacted by his friend to steal a Porsche. Unbeknownst to Noah, the Porsche is actually one of the sentient Autobots that inhabit Earth. As this is happening, the story introduces researcher and museum intern Elena Wallace, played by Dominique Fishback, as she studies an ancient artifact that is revealed to be part of a Cybertron artifact known as the Transwarp Key. When the seal breaks open, an energy pulse radiates outward which summons Optimus Prime and the other Autobots to recover the remaining half of the seal. These types of stories typically involve rapidly shifting quests to recover MacGuffin-like items, and “Rise of the Beasts” is no exception. Between the Autobots, Terrorcons and Maximals, the shifting alliances and rapidly changing circumstances provide the narrative with constant momentum forward. There is little time to stop and take in the surroundings, though the human actors do their best to make their mark on the narrative through a surprising amount of dramatic deft. One chief improvement for the series is that the action scenes finally feel weighty and realistic enough to be shot in a style that is more congruent with modern fight choreography. Gone are the days of the quick cuts between robot violence and destruction where you can’t even make out what is occurring. While “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” may feel like a course correction for the long-running franchise, it’s still ultimately a movie about giant robots that can turn into cars, and because of that, your mileage will vary.
