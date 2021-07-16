The 37th annual Richmond Family Reunion will be combined with the Wills Reunion on Sunday, July 25, at the former Bethel Methodist Church at Pluto.
Family, friends and neighbors of the late William Grant and Lillie Meadows Richmond and the late Arthur K. Richmond and Barbara Wills Richmond Gills are cordially invited to attend.
Festivities will start at noon, with a potluck lunch at 12:30 p.m. A memorial service for Barbara Gills will be at 1:30 p.m.
Please bring covered dishes, drinks, lawn chairs and pictures of family and former Richmond reunions.
For more information, contact Debbie Vest at 304-764-4324. And please send the title of your favorite song to Debbie's Facebook page.