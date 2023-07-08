The historical societies of Raleigh and Summers counties are partnering in a project to perpetuate the legacy of William Cody Richmond, the first English settler in what is now Raleigh County, via a double-sided West Virginia highway historical marker.
Richmond and his progeny exerted strong influence along both banks of the New River. Their mill and ferry were essential community facilities for many decades. During the Civil War, the family was notably pro-Union in a heavily secessionist region.
Officials of the two societies will hold a ceremony on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m., at Temple Street/W.Va. 20 North at Laurel Creek Bridge, Sandstone, in Summers County to dedicate the state marker.
The public is invited to attend.
Because of limited parking sites in the vicinity, people are encouraged to carpool and to bring a face mask to wear, in view of continuing Covid-19 concerns.
