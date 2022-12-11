While I have known Lynn since high school, I only knew Bill as the voice of radio. That changed in 2014 when he agreed to fill in as Beckley’s mayor. For the next year I was privileged to work with Bill every day; I was privileged to get to know the real man.
Bill didn’t agree to serve as mayor for honor, prestige, or money. Bill agreed to serve the city of Beckley out of a sense of obligation. As I was to find out, this was normal for Bill: Do what is right, treat people with respect and strive to do your best, every time.
Bill doesn’t do this alone; Lynn is by his side to help, advise and occasionally push. While there is a small difference in size, in every other way they are equal. When Beckley needed someone to step in and fill the important post of mayor, it was Lynn who supported Bill, it was Lynn who advised him, it was Lynn that sacrificed so he could do the job.
While they appear to live a fairly modest life, it belies the fact that they are rich where it really counts, friends and family. I have never heard anyone speak ill of either of them – I believe that this is because of the way they live their lives, modest, caring, and willing to sacrifice for others.
They embody the way we should all live our lives; they embody the Spirit of Beckley.
Byrd White
co-chair
33rd Spirit of Beckley
