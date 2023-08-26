New buildings mark new beginnings at the new Rhythms of Grace expansion, which is located conveniently beside the main dance studio.
The new building is adorned in a stark purple that immediately draws attention to itself and was remodeled to help give space for the growing number of students at the studio.
“We’ve had a lot of phone calls asking us what’s up with that purple cabin,” owner and founder Laura Pinnick explained with a laugh.
The longtime owner and teacher envisioned the new addition as a separate facility where some of the younger students could receive more personalized instruction, developmentally appropriate material and an exciting, creative, faith-based atmosphere.
“We had this building that was already existing on the property that we were renting out, but when the lady who was renting the building took her office elsewhere, that was kind of like the turning point of what do we want to do with this place,” Pinnick began to recount how the expansion idea was conceptualized. “This space wasn’t ideal for our older dancers who had some more technical needs. They need high ceilings and big spaces, but this building was perfect to house our little ones,” continued Pinnick.
Dubbed “The Purple Palace,” the new expansion also brings back one aspect of the dance studio experience that had faded away during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“During Covid, we couldn’t let our parents come in and wait anymore, and that’s when that pivoted,” explained Pinnick.
Jesse Thomas is one such parent whose oldest daughter started dancing with Rhythms of Grace over six years ago. “I have two or three good friends where we met in the waiting room, sitting and talking, being in that joint atmosphere that our kids were involved in,” Thomas recalled.
Pinnick explained, “A lot of parents of little ones can have just as much separation anxiety as the children do.”
The engagement among parent, child and instructor was so compelling that Thomas went from being a dance mom to the studio manager of Rhythms of Grace.
“My eldest daughter was much more shy than my youngest daughter, but when she started here six years ago, it just completely opened up her personality and gave her confidence,” Thomas described. “It gave her the confidence to step in front of thousands of people and not even blink or be nervous.”
The strong spiritual and faith-based focus also helps children learn more about the world through creative movement and artistic expression.
The new building will open for Rhythms of Grace’s “Happy New Year Week,” which marks the start of the dance year for the studio.
“Classes are starting on Aug. 28, and Happy New Year Week is a big kick-off for the year where the students can meet their teachers, get a tour of the studio or get supplies,” Pinnick explained.
There is a full enrollment process featuring a team of 13 certified dance instructors for the various age ranges and dance styles, and also specialty programs like “Leaps of Faith” and “Girls of Gold.” The deadline for enrollment for the fall semester is Sept. 15.
Rhythms of Grace is located at 386 Ragland Road, and the phone number is 681-207-7092.
