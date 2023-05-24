The month-long Rhododendron Festival in Beckley will wrap up Saturday, May 27, with a car and bike show from 4-8 p.m. at Beckley Intermodal Gateway, downtown.

The show will feature music by Jack & Davis Reid from 5:30-7:30 p.m. They hail from Staunton, Va. They are the sons of Wilson Fairchild and grandsons of The Statler Brothers.

Vehicle registration for the car show will take place from 4-6 p.m., with the show hours going until 8 p.m.

With the $10 car show registration fee, entries will receive a festival challenge coin and be eligible for awards. Trophies will be presented at 7:45 p.m.

A few food trucks and activities such as corn hole and a bounce house will be available.

Following the car show, a free Dancy Party will be hosted by the Beckley Area Shag Club at the Beckley Woman’s Club on Park Avenue, from 7:30-10 p.m. on Saturday. Festival goers are welcome to join the dance party.

The Active Southern West Virginia Rhododendron Photo Contest will wrap up on Saturday as well. Visit the Beckley Rhododendron Festival Part 2 page on Facebook to like your favorite photo or for details about entering the contest.

