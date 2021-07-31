The Ward Family Reunion will be Sept. 3-4 at Bluestone State Park Activities Building.
Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 p.m. until dark for an evening wiener roast, bring hot dogs and buns. Ffixings will be furnished by the Ward Reunion. If enough participate, Bingo will follow the wiener roast.
Saturday, Sept. 4, registration begins at 10 a.m., group photo at 11:45 a.m. (don't be late); lunch at noon with buffet style. Bring a couple of dishes to share with the group, drinks will be provided by the Ward Reunion; pretty girl/ugly man with door prizes; business meeting, egg toss/cake walk and Redneck Olympics to follow if enough will participate.
Bring your homemade craft items for a silent auction to benefit the Ward Reunion. On Saturday items for auction will be on display. Winning bidders will be announced after the games.
Grab a partner and sign up for a corn hole tournament on Saturday. Details will be available at registration.
A variety of children's games will be set up on the lawn to keep the kids entertained.
Volunteers are needed for the activities committee. If you are interested, you can email wardreunion.westvirginia@gmail.com or send a message through the Ward Reunion-Bluestone State Park WV Facebook page.
Activities committee members will be responsible for one or more of the following: a short shift at the registration table, facilitating games such as the cake walk, egg toss, corn hole tournament and Redneck Olympics.
All proceeds from sales, contests and collections at the Ward Reunion go into the Ward Reunion treasury for the benefit of the Ward Reunion.
• • •
The Ennis Family Reunion that is normally held on the second Sunday of August and would have been Aug. 8 of this year has been canceled. Organizers have decided it would be best to cancel until next year, and they look forward to seeing everyone next year on the second Sunday of August.