The Rudisill Family Reunion, usually held at the Oak Grove Church at Ballengee, has been canceled for this year, due to Covid-19.
The 38th annual Mills-Blevins Reunion will be from 9 a.m. to dark Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Summers County 4-H Camp. This will be an outdoor event with plenty of room to social distance. The pool is large and open. We will not cook at the camp so bring picnic food and drink for yourself and maybe a little more to share. Bring a mask in case you want to get close to other folks. This reunion was and is organized to honor the family, friends, memory and legacy of Numa and Belle Walker Mills, Ahart and Frances Farmer Blevins, and Numa and Gertie Walker Mills.