West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will be hosting a lunch at noon Sat., Feb. 29, at Logan‘s Steakhouse (Garage Room), 1310 N. Eisenhower Dr., Beckley.
All returned volunteers, staff and their families are invited. Families of current volunteers are welcome as well, along with anyone interested in joining Peace Corps. RPCVs from surrounding states are also welcome.
For additional information about the local group call 304-993-5649. To talk with a Peace Corps Recruiter, contact Ryan Stannard, Peace Corps regional recruiter for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia at rstannard@peacercorps.gov or 412-320-1844. There is no maximum age limiting volunteer applications.