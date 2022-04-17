The Resort at Glade Springs will host a meet and greet event with Adassa, the voice of Delores in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Encanto” and featured on Billboard’s chart-topping song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
The exclusive event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. April 28 in the Bright Ballroom at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Ashley Long, creative director of The Resort at Glade Springs, said he is “thrilled and honored” to be hosting Adassa.
“We don’t get many opportunities like this, and it is really exciting to be able to offer this event to our community,” Long said. “If you love the movie ‘Encanto’ as much as my family and I, this is something you won’t want to miss.”
The Resort will offer tickets in advance, which will include a private meet and greet with Adassa, Colombian-inspired appetizers, an autographed photo and a selfie with Adassa. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at https://gladesprings.ticketleap.com/encanto/ .