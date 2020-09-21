Editor's Note: Ronnie Scott died unexpectedly Sept. 19 at Moncove Lake in Union. This story is reprinted from the June/July 2017 issue of West Virginia South, which honored the first anniversary of the June 23, 2016 flood.
Ronnie Scott visits 274 Mill Hill Drive in White Sulphur Springs every day.
He and his wife Belinda made that their home for nearly 36 years.
Until floodwaters took their house, their neighborhood and Belinda's life.
When the 62-year-old retired mechanic heads to Mill Hill now, with 3-year-old Dancer, a tiny, brown chihuahua/dachshund mix always at his side, he goes for the memories, to talk to Belinda, to pray and to visit with the volunteers helping to build a park on the land upon which he and his neighbors once called home.
It is in the nearly completed pavilion on property he owned that he hopes to witness the start of a new life, instead of the end.
“There's one thing,” he says, voice filled with emotion. “I wish and I hope that some young couple will wanna come down here and get married right at this. Wouldn't that be amazing? Wouldn't it be? Belinda would love that. That would mean a lot for someone else's life to start out right here just like mine and Belinda's.”
• • •
The skies had opened up with rain by the time Scott arrived at Greenbrier East High School the day of the flood. He had run the clock for the school's basketball team for 27 years and there were four scrimmages that day, the first one at 10 a.m.
“In there, I could hear it thunderin', but you couldn't tell how hard it was raining,” he says.
Scott owned a small house next to his and Belinda's and rented it to his uncle his uncle, Tom Bill, who joined him at games.
“(Tom Bill) kept the possession arrow and talked to me about who the foul was on 'cause I couldn't see too good,” he says, explaining he had vision troubles at the time due to diabetes.
It was still raining when the men left Fairlea in Tom Bill's 2014 Chevy Malibu just after 3 p.m.
Driving through Caldwell and Hart's Run, Scott said neither the Greenbrier River nor Howard's Creek had risen.
Passing The Greenbrier's Old White golf course, though, the men drove through water as high as the headlights of the car that Tom Bill had owned for less than two months. But in town, the road was just wet.
To get to their houses on Mill Hill, they crossed a small bridge that passed over a different section of Howard's Creek.
“I looked at the creek and said, 'Well, you know what I'm going to be doing,'" Scott recalls. “'I'm going to have to move stuff away from that creek.'”
Inside his house, something smelled good.
Belinda was in the kitchen cooking pork chops.
He grabbed a Diet Dr. Pepper from the fridge and headed out to the back porch to get a closer look at the creek.
“And as soon as I open the back door, that water done come up around the back of the house,” he says. “I run back in there and said, 'Belinda, you get the car and go on the hill.'”
Just across the street from their house was a long driveway leading up to a neighbor's log cabin. Scott knew Belinda and the car would be safe and dry up top.
He told her he was going to attach the 21-foot camper to the truck and would need her help backing it up onto the hill.
While Scott rushed to move the camper, his adult son, Kevin, his nephew and his little brother arrived on the scene and began giving him directions as to how to get the vehicle out of the yard.
He soon abandoned the plan though and drove a few houses down to the end of Mill Hill — a dead end street — where he parked the vehicles beside a hill, against a big rock behind Tom Bill's car.
Scott quickly realized he and others on that usually peaceful dead end section of Mill Hill needed to leave. Quickly.
Tom Bill, a neighbor, drunk and hungover, and three other young neighbors from the Philippines working as interns at The Greenbrier, were retrieved from their houses.
“I said, 'Y'all go with me,'” he recalls. “'I know where to go. The water won't get up there.'"
• • •
“Up there” was just down from Scott's house at the dead end section where he parked the vehicles.
“I call it the cave,” he says of a small opening at the top of the hill. “I guess it's not much of a cave, but I've called it the cave my whole life.”
By the time Scott helped Tom Bill and the neighbors to the top, the water had risen from his knees to his waist.
"It was 4 o’clock when I got up on the side of the hill and realized that I was in trouble," he says.
He sat down on a rock at the opening of the cave and prayed. And cried.
The “kids” from The Greenbrier — two girls and a boy — huddled around him and began to sing.
One of them, David, whom Scott calls “Tarzan,” explained, “'We pray. We pray.' They were singing and he told me that's how they pray.'
“And I looked at Tom Bill and I said, 'Tom Bill, if this would have happened after 10:30 at night, there's not enough body bags in the world…'”
That's when Tom Bill's cell phone began ringing.
It was Belinda.
"I said, 'Belinda, you got that car on the hill, start that sucker up,'" Scott recalls. "'Get the heat on.' I said, 'I'll be there in about 10 minutes. I'm froze.'
"She said, 'No, Ronnie. I'm in the attic.
"'And I smell gas.'"
Scott didn't panic.
He spent more than 30 years working on that home. He knew what Belinda needed to do. His mechanic instincts kicked in and he instructed his wife to go downstairs to the utility room, grab a crowbar and a hammer and knock the vents out. He told her she would have to work a little harder on the vent at the back of the house.
“I said, 'You take that one out and when they come with the boats, you can climb out on the roof and they can get you right off the roof,'” he recalls of that conversation.
Belinda told him she could do it, but not carrying the phone. She would call him when she was finished and back in the attic.
Scott waited for that call for 10 or 15 minutes, but then began to worry about the survival of the people with him in the cave.
Tom Bill had pancreatic cancer and had undergone a round of chemo the day before. The girls from the hotel were dressed in sleep shorts and thin tank tops. Everyone was soaked and shivering.
“I said to them, 'Help's not going to come. Y'all are going to freeze to death,'” he says.
Scott spent his entire life within two or three streets of Mill Hill. He knew the area around the cave. He knew if he walked straight up the mountain, through briars and thickets, he'd find a way that would lead him back around to where he was supposed to have met Belinda. He knew he could get to the log cabin at the top of the hill.
He set out on his own for food and blankets.
But water careened down the side of the hill. The leaves were wet and his old tennis shoes were slick.
“The next thing I know, I'm turning flip flops, backwards off that hill heading for the water,” he says.
But then he stopped.
Praying and crying, he dug his fingernails deep into the hillside, scrambling his way up until he reached the foot of a tree.
“I was hugging and kissing that tree and I said, 'You big dumbass. You better go around and get David to go with you.'”
And as he and David made their way around, time stood still.
“All at once, 'Ka-woom!'”
An explosion rang out.
“And I'm laying there,” he says. “Pieces of the house come flying at me. I'm crying. I told him, 'David, Belinda's gone.
“'Belinda's gone.'”
• • •
But he and David kept moving, dodging snakes scurrying from the rushing waters.
“I said, 'We gotta go,'” Scott says.
At the top of the hill, they began hearing cries for help from other areas of town, sounds that had previously been masked by crashing trees and rushing water.
They made it to the driveway and saw city workers, one of them Scott's brother.
And then a familiar voice.
“I hear my son Kevin screaming and hollering,” Scott says. “He's in a house down there sticking his hand out paddling water screaming, 'Please, Dad, come and get me.'”
Kevin, his wife Ashley and their two children were in the attic of a house two doors down from what was the Scott house.
He tried to run down there, but his brother threw him to the ground. There was no way of reaching them.
“I tell you what,” Scott says. “I knew my house blew up. I knew Belinda was gone. But when you come down there and you see your kids like that and there ain't nothing you can do …
“You think your world can't come to an end in just a matter of minutes, but it can.”
Knowing he had no way of reaching his family, Scott turned his attention back to those he left at the cave. When he and David returned, he explained the situation.
“I said, 'When it's dark, you're going to freeze,'” he recalls. “'I said, 'If you go straight, you're fine. If you go left, you're in trouble. If you go right, you're really in trouble. Do you think you can make it?'
“They all said yes.”
Scott found a deer path to travel on his return trip, but it was pitch black and still dangerous.
David spoke English, but the girls did not and they veered off course a few times. The still-hungover neighbor was out of shape and lay down in the road.
"I was dragging Tom Bill," Scott recalls. "The drunk was crying and laying down. He couldn't go no further.
"And Tarzan carried him. He drug that man off of that hill."
They all made it.
When they got to the house, Scott learned someone was clinging to a maple tree beside the house where Kevin and his family were still waiting for rescue.
It was Belinda.
• • •
“It never dawned on me it was Belinda,” he says.
He soon learned after Belinda moved her car to the top of the hill, she went back in the house to save their two dogs, Biscuit and Chloe, and their cat, Kitty Meow, or just Cat, as he calls him.
“Kevin and Ashley told me they were standing in the street waiting for her and she had a dog in each hand, but the water was too high,” he says. “They tried to go back on the hill, but the water caught them and they caught hold of the chain link fence and kicked a door in and went up in the attic of that house.”
The window from which Kevin Scott yelled to his dad for help, overlooked the maple.
“Kevin hung out that that window and hollered and screamed at his momma in that tree,” Scott says.
And Belinda was yelling, too.
“She was screaming and talking about getting her babies out of there."
Her babies made it safely out of the house and, after more than six hours, Belinda — and Cat, who wasn't harmed — was rescued from the tree and transported first to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and then to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Scott didn't see his wife that Friday, the day after the flood, but when he arrived Saturday, it wasn't long until he realized how bad the situation was.
Belinda was burned on more than 75 percent of her body. Although she didn't spend the evening in the water, she spent it with her open wounds flush to a tree, with floodwaters splashing all around.
“The doctor said with her age (54), the time without treatment and that old nasty contaminated water, her chances wasn't good from the start,” he says. “Even if she could have been there (the hospital) in 20 minutes, her chances wasn't that good.”
Scott asked for a few minutes alone with his wife.
Scrubbed and covered so as not to spread germs, he stood at the foot of her bed and whispered, “Belinda, Belinda.”
She had been on life support since Thursday night.
“I can't touch her, but I said, 'Belinda, I love you,'" he recalls.
With those words, Scott says Belinda tried to open her eyes.
And then, he says, she decided she could stop fighting.
“That's when she let go of the tree," he says of his belief that Belinda had clung to life for his sake. "She found out I was all right and went on and drowned.”
With Belinda's vitals and temperature plummeting, Scott made the decision to remove his wife of 36 years from life support.
When it was done, he told his family, “God needed a perfect angel. He come down here and he got a good one this time.”
• • •
Scott moved into a trailer close to Food Lion in White Sulphur Springs after the flood.
He and Belinda loved to camp and had looked at some property at Moncove Lake in Monroe County in 2015 but decided they couldn't afford it.
On a whim, a few months after the flood, he took a drive over and saw that the property with a mobile home included, was still for sale.
He called the homeowner and the men began talking about life.
The gentleman asked if they could meet in person.
When they did, “He said he'd talked to his wife about me and said, 'I'm going to make you a deal you can't refuse.'”
Scott bought his and Belinda's dream camp for half of the asking price and the owner threw in the furniture, tools, riding mower and boats.
“God is great,” Scott says.
But even though he has his dream camp, he won't be leaving his hometown. In fact, he'll just be a short drive from the neighborhood he and Belinda called home for more than three decades.
He'll soon be joining other White Sulphur Springs residents when he moves into his new home at Hope Village, the community built for those displaced by the flood.
He will surround himself with new furniture, new collectibles and old memories.
Belinda's sewing machines — she had a collection and made a quilt for each grandbaby — were washed away. The same with her collection of serving platters and his gravy boats for which they traveled near and far.
Scott smiles sadly when he thinks of his kids' Cabbage Patch Kids and an old Woody Wagon stored in the attic of the Mill Hill home.
“Little Jimmy Dickens was down at the bank one time during the Dandelion Festival and I come through there hauling the kids on the wagon. Had balloons all over it,” he says, smiling. “He was up there singing and done jumped off stage and come down, got hold of that wagon and was pulling them kids around, just having the best time.
“I had pictures of it. I don't have pictures anymore.
“I never did get the wagon down and haul the grandbabies.”
He won't be alone in his new home.
He's never alone.
He babysits for his grandchildren, will have two extra bedrooms in his new home, and there's always Dancer, whom he adopted after the flood.
"Ronnie and Dancer" is how they're known throughout White Sulphur Springs.
"I don't know who saved who," Scott says of Dancer, now a registered service dog, who joins him everywhere from the park to church and lunch at local restaurants.
• • •
Scott spends the majority of his time on Mill Hill, sitting or standing with Dancer at Belinda's maple tree.
After the flood, the tree became a memorial for Belinda as the Scott family, friends, neighbors and strangers left flowers and trinkets in her honor.
Scott wears a bee necklace every day and a bee button on his hat with the words, “In Memory of Belinda Scott.”
“Everybody called her Bee,” he says.
When the park is dedicated June 23, Belinda's tree will have a section around it known as Belinda's Honeybee Garden.
And the house from which Kevin watched Belinda that evening will serve as the park's community center. The attic window, however, has been closed off.
Scott says he'll always go back to Mill Hill and visit the tree, where he talks to Belinda and to God.
He makes the daily pilgrimage in Belinda's 2016 Chevy Cruz, which rode out the storm safely on the hill, or his own 2005 Chevy Silverado, which the retired mechanic and his friends nursed back to health as it was completely submerged in the flood.
Sometimes he just likes to pull into what was once his driveway and sit.
"I'm gonna have to have my own parking place down here," he says. "'Ronnie and Dancer's Parking Spot.'"
And he climbs up to the cave, too, and sits on his rock.
The cave, his driveway, trees and, of course, the creek are the the only things that remain of the Mill Hill of years gone by.
Tom Bill passed away in March.
“He's on top of that hill right over there,” Scott says, pointing to the top of a mountain just across from Mill Hill. “He's up there. He's looking out this way.”
The kids he helped that evening have returned to the Philippines.
But Scott makes friends — aided by Dancer — with most everyone he meets and they get to know his story and who Belinda was.
“It touches everybody's heart,” he says. “For a long time I couldn't talk about it, but I found out it helps.
“And I know I'll never get over her,” he continues. “I knew she wouldn't want me being like that, but, well.
“Like I said, it would do my heart good if someone would get married down here at the picnic pavilion. It really would. I hope somebody does. That would mean the world to me. Belinda, too.
“Isn't that right, Dancer?," he asks his tiny friend. "We're going to have to get the word out.”
