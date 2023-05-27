athens, w.va. – Potters and pottery enthusiasts are invited to attend the 2023 West Virginia Potters’ Gathering at Concord University Nov. 3-5.
The weekend includes lectures by veteran potters, demonstrations, vendor sales, and a student art show.
This year’s guest artist is Josh DeWeese, a professor of art, teaching ceramics at Montana State University in Bozeman. He is the interim director of the School of Art at MSU. He is the co-founder of the International Wild Clay Research Project at Montana State University, promoting the use of local materials and sustainable practices in the ceramic arts.
In 2022, DeWeese received a Montana Governor’s Award in the Arts. He has exhibited and taught workshops internationally, and his work is included in numerous public and private collections.
This event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged for planning purposes. There is an optional charge at registration for an event shirt. Visit concord.edu/WVPottersGathering for the registration link and a complete itinerary.
