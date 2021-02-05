From Hello to Help, 211 is here. The United Way of Southern West Virginia 211 Information and Referral Hotline is a vital resource for our community. National 211 Day is celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 11, recognizing the free, confidential hotline that connects our community to health and human services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and child care and family services. No matter the situation, Marsha Shonk, our 211 specialist, listens and connects people in need with resources and services in their community that improve their lives.
Marsha does far more than “patch people through” to agencies. She is often a “listening ear” to someone who is anxious and afraid of the challenges they are facing. Marsha is trained to identify the root causes of a client’s problem, to connect them with a wide range of available resources that meet all their underlying needs, not just the one that prompted the call.
Our partner agencies saw a greatly increased need for services in 2020 due to the pandemic, and those needs continue. Food pantries experienced a greater volume of visits from our neighbors struggling with food insecurity. Requests for rent and utility assistance increased. The number of home-delivered meals increased to seniors who live alone and cannot shop or cook for themselves.
In addition to direct increases seen at local agencies, our 211 specialist saw an increased need in callers trying to locate resources. Calls to 211 in 2020 increased 600 percent from 2019. Though Marsha connected callers in need of a variety of resources including medical transportation, housing, homelessness, and information regarding COVID-19, over 70 percent of the calls received were about food, utility, and rent assistance.
When more people are thriving, our community is stronger. United Way of Southern West Virginia is committed to advancing the common good by improved health, education, and financial stability. Our 211 Information and Referral Hotline helps improve lives of the residents of southern West Virginia by providing essential information to callers in need. No other program has its “finger on the pulse” of our greatest needs. 211 makes the social services network more efficient by ensuring people in need are connected to agencies that can help them.
Join us in living, giving, and leading UNITED by supporting maintenance of our 211 Information and Referral Hotline. Secure contributions to United Way of Southern West Virginia can be made at unitedwayswv.org. Donations can also be made by calling 304-253-2111 or mailing a check to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.