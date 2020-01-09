National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January since 1970 with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during winter — one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs. During the winter months, inclement weather often results in cancelled blood drives, and seasonal illnesses like the flu may cause some donors to become temporarily unable to donate.
The Red Cross will be at the Beckley VA Medical Center conducting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Auditorium.
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter 528 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.