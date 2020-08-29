Greg and Liz Brown heeded the warnings.
They planned to take a summer beach vacation with their two young sons.
But they followed the guidelines instead.
“We were really good about it,” Greg, 41, said. “I went out once in a while and brought in groceries. My kids never left the house. Liz only left the house two or three times total since the whole thing started.”
The whole thing is Covid-19, of course.
Greg and Liz, 34, are teachers at River View High School in McDowell County.
“When school shut down in March, we worked from home,” Greg said. “So, we were being safe.”
Greg said they took extra precautions because members of their family have many pre-existing conditions.
It’s not just the couple and their sons living in their Iaeger home. Liz’s father Allen shares the space and her aunt, Nancy, also a McDowell County teacher, and her three children temporarily moved in while they set up a new home.
“It’s a full house right now,” Greg said.
Despite all precautions, when Covid found its way into their home in late July, it spread quickly, infecting five of the nine residents – every adult and one child.
● ● ●
It started with Liz’s uncle Mike, who lives across the street.
“He had osteomyelitis in his foot and was going back and forth to the doctor at the hospital in Logan (County),” Greg said.
Toward the end of July, Greg said Mike developed what they believed to be sinus problems – “sniffles and a little bit of a cough.”
When Mike went to Logan Regional Medical Center for an appointment on July 30, he was running a fever of 101 so he was tested for Covid out of precaution.
“Later that evening Mike found out he was positive,” Greg said.
With that news, he said they began to worry for the entire family.
“We all decided to get checked, because if Mike was positive, then we knew there was a real good chance we all had it,” he said.
So, they all piled into their cars and drove to the health department to be swabbed.
They soon learned, in addition to Mike, Allen, Liz, Nancy and one of Nancy’s daughters were all positive.
Greg said they were told to quarantine and treat symptoms with over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol, Nyquil and cough syrup and seek additional medical treatment if needed.
Those who didn’t test positive – Greg, his boys and Nancy’s two other children – were listed as probable cases because of their exposure.
And though he was one of the negative tests, just two days after Mike’s diagnosis, Greg began to feel symptoms.
“Saturday I started coughing and having sinus problems,” he recalled. “Sunday, the cough got worse and I didn’t sleep much, and by Monday morning we decided I needed to sleep sitting up because I couldn’t breathe lying down.”
For the next week, Greg rarely moved from the recliner in the living room.
“It was rough, and all these symptoms started up,” he said. “All these pains like the flu. My legs and hips. Then my hands and arms. It was everywhere. A headache. A horrible headache, one of the worst I’ve ever had. I was nauseous. I didn’t want to eat and then I couldn’t taste or smell anything.”
Meanwhile, Liz, who ran a fever of 102 for four days, was trying to take care of the family but keep a distance from her children, one of whom also briefly carried a fever.
“We wouldn’t let the kids hug us or sit with us,” she said of her 5- and 8-year-old sons. “That is about as much distancing as we could do.
“That was hard, too,” she continued. “Not being able to hug my babies.”
But she said it wasn’t as hard as worrying she might lose her dad, her uncle or her husband, who, despite deciding to “survive through it” without treatment, got progressively worse throughout the week.
Both Mike and Allen needed to seek additional care as Mike developed pneumonia and kidney failure due to dehydration, and Allen developed double pneumonia. Both men were transferred from Welch to a bigger hospital in Pikeville, Ky.
As they began to improve through treatment, Greg, who had begun to check his blood oxygen levels at home, said he decided it was time to seek help, too.
“It was in the 80s and that’s not good,” he said of his readings, explaining anything below 90 is considered low.
On Aug. 12, Greg went to Welch Community Hospital and later that evening was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he was treated for hypoxia.
“My organs didn’t have enough oxygen to function properly,” he said.
At Ruby, Greg said he was treated with oxygen, steroids, antibiotics and received shots to prevent blood clots, a concern with Covid.
It was just a few short days at Ruby before he was feeling well enough to go home.
“They really took care of me,” he said, adding his appetite and taste began to come back while in the hospital.
That’s also when he finally received a positive Covid test.
● ● ●
Back at home, Greg and Liz are both in the classroom at River View as they prepare for a new school year.
“We both took Covid tests Saturday (Aug. 23) and they were negative,” he said of protocol that’s required for a return to teaching.
The rest of their family has recovered as well, but Nancy can’t return to school yet as her most recent test was positive, though she has no symptoms.
Though Greg and Liz are Covid-free, they say they’re not the people they were before Covid.
“It’s not like I’m feeling so much better,” Greg said. “I had my first symptoms the 2nd of August and I’m still having a cough and I’m still having trouble breathing in my chest. I haven’t slept in bed since then. I’m still weak and I still have fatigue.
“They say all of these things can drag on for months.”
But they’re back to work for the first day of school on Sept. 8.
And he admits they’re worried.
He said they were nervous as they experienced Covid and they’re nervous for what’s to come.
“Half of our students are virtual this year, but we’ll still be here with them (the other half),” he said. “It’s over 200 students and we could easily get it again and maybe next time it could be worse or another strain. Our doctor said we could get it again. They don’t know enough about this.
“I’m scared,” he continued. “I’m scared for the kids. I’m scared for the teachers. I’m scared for the parents and grandparents and guardians because a lot of our kids down here live with grandparents and they’re sick from black lung or from the coal mines or even diabetes.
“I’m just worried.”
So, while he and Liz return to the classroom, they’ve opted for virtual learning for their own boys.
They’re hoping for the best but want people to know how serious Covid is and how quickly it can spread.
“Mike didn’t know he was sick until he gave it to everybody,” Greg said. “He started having sniffles but by then he had already infected everyone.”
He said that’s a prime example of what he believes is the importance of staying close to home and wearing masks when possible.
“This was hard,” he said. “I was worried I wasn’t going to make it. I was worried someone in my family wasn’t going to make it. That’s the scariest thought in the world. That someone could be fine and in a short amount of time they can’t breathe, they’re on a vent. You can’t visit and they die and you don’t have them anymore.
“Why would you want to risk that?”
