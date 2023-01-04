The holidays are over, and so are the dedicated celebrations that went along with them. It can be easy to find a Christmas or New Year’s event, but as January rolls in, that isn’t always the case. No need to worry though, because I am here for you during this slow season with some brand new 2023 events for just about everyone.
● ● ●
Wrestling fans can start off the year on Saturday, Jan. 7, with the Clash At The Crossroads Mall. The hard hitting pro wrestling action begins at 6 p.m. for an evening you won’t forget. This show will be inside the mall beside Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles. It’s only $10 at the door and you can visit Real Shoot Wrestling for more details.
● ● ●
If Saturday night finds you in Fayetteville, there are always a few things going on there. You can start at the Freefolk Brewery, where Jeffrey Russell will be performing from 7 - 9 p.m. Jeffrey is from Greenbrier County and this will be his first show at the Freefolk, so go welcome him to town and show him how Fayetteville does it.
Winter hasn’t slowed anything down at the Gaines Estate in Fayetteville. Wednesdays at the Gaines is still happening every week from 4 - 10 p.m. The bar and restaurant open at 4 p.m. and happy hour is from 4 - 6 p.m. Check their Facebook page for live music schedules every week and enjoy a relaxing evening in the fully-restored 1920s era mansion. Enjoy a handcrafted cocktail and some delicious nibbles catered by Dobra Zupas in Beckley.
Speaking of Dobra Zupas, I want to tell you about the Thai Chicken Wrap I had there the other day. DZ is a great stop whether you are looking for a small snack or a delicious full meal. The Thai Chicken Wrap is made with grilled chicken breast basted in their own house-made Thai peanut sauce, sauteed red onion, mozzarella and fresh cucumbers. Then it’s all perfectly wrapped into a pita for you to enjoy with a craft beer, brewed right there under the same roof.
● ● ●
On Saturday, Whiskey & Wine will be at the Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort. This duo puts on a great show, so duck inside and out of the cold to check them out from 1 - 4 p.m.
On Friday this week, the Untrained Professionals are playing at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing. Just across the bridge, Chetty’s has a delicious menu, a huge selection of drinks and a beautiful view of the New River Gorge. Add great music to the mix, and this one is a no-brainer.
If you miss the UP on Friday, they are right back at it on Saturday in Princeton. They will be rocking the stage at the Sophisticated Hound from 6 - 9 p.m. I had a fantastic meal at the Hound not long ago, and I’m looking forward to the next one.
● ● ●
If you find yourself in Pineville this weekend, John Covey Cole will be at the Traveller’s Roadhouse on Friday. I had the pleasure of visiting this venue, and cannot say enough about it. I had a difficult time choosing just one item off the menu, and while watching other tables being served, I changed my mind about a dozen times. Get in and check them out sooner than later.
● ● ●
As usual, the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has you covered in the live music department. On Friday, Drew Shinhearts hits the stage in the taproom. Drew is a true artist in every sense of the word. Whether he is behind a microphone, painting on a canvas, or playing an instrument, you can actually watch the talent oozing out of him.
That same stage will be occupied on Saturday by Corey Lee McQuade. Hailing from Lewisburg, Corey is another amazing talent whose show never disappoints. Both these shows are from 6 - 9 p.m. and don’t forget to check out the delicious WGB menu while you are there.
● ● ●
Grandview State Park has scheduled a Full Moon Hike on Friday at the main overlook. Join Community Captains to walk to the north overlook just in time for viewing the full moon over the New River Gorge. See the best of the national park when you join one of these hikes, led at a leisurely pace. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. You are welcome to bring walking sticks or hiking poles for assistance, and are encouraged to bring your own water. Also, check the park’s Facebook event page for any time changes or updates.
● ● ●
As long as there’s a Calacino’s in Beckley, there will be live music and dinner options every weekend. Friday it’s Noah Spencer, and Saturday, it’s Bigg Daddy and the Mudcats. Both shows start at 8 p.m. and if you can’t decide between the two, go see them both.
● ● ●
Our reading area has it all this week. You can wear yourself out on a winter hike, kick back and see a live band, or just about anything in between as long as you know where to go. If you would like to see something specific in my column, please email me and we can make it happen. Let me know what kind of events you love, and any experiences you may have had. Send all correspondence to events@register-herald.com and until then, stay entertained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.