The personal-finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms, and West Virginia came in at No. 47.
WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.
For the child care, the state ranked 47th, for professional opportunities 51st and for work-life balance 32nd.
