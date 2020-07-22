Over the upcoming weekend, Raleigh County Veterans Museum organizers will welcome guests as they honor VA Administration employees, the Korean War Armistice and the Army Chaplain Corps.
According to Gary Parker, a United States Navy veteran who has been volunteering at the museum with his wife for over 15 years, the museum chose to honor each of the events at once because all have anniversaries in July.
Parker detailed a brief history of each event starting with the Veterans Administration which was created on July 21, 1930, following President Herbert Hoover’s signed executive order.
The goal of the administration was to "consolidate and coordinate government activities affecting war veterans."
Next, he spoke of the Korean War (1950-1953), known as the “Forgotten War,” and its armistice which was signed on July 27, 1953, by U.S. Army Lieutenant General William Harrison Jr. representing the United Nations Command, North Korean General Nam II representing the Korean People’s Army and the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army.
“The armistice ended the hostilities of the Korean conflict, but it is known as the ‘Forgotten War’ because it never actually ended,” Parker shared. “There was only an armistice.”
Along with the anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, the museum will also be highlighting the conflict between the United States, the Soviet Union (USSR) and China during the Cold War (1947-1991), which Parker mentioned is the only time during the Cold War that the “three major powers had ever met in combat.”
This weekend the museum will also celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplaincy, one of the oldest branches of the army having officially been chartered on July 29, 1775.
The Continental Congress’ decision to authorize pay for one chaplain per each regiment of the Army came after Chaplain William Emerson stood with the militia at the Battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, praying for and reassuring them in battle.
Since its inception nearly 250 years ago, approximately 25,000 chaplains have served as religious and spiritual leaders in over 270 majors wars for 25 million soldiers and their families.
“Any time there is an event or events like this we want to honor those events,” Parker shared. “Everyone always remembers the ‘important’ dates like December 7 or the end of WWII or the end of Vietnam but some of the other days people don’t pay attention.”
He said that these events cannot be forgotten.
“If someone has a Korean War veteran in their family we would love to talk with them and give them a special thumbs-up for their service; the same goes for any veteran ... and if people bring their kids, it’s a great opportunity for them to learn the history and what their family members did for our country.”
The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and will be following all CDC recommendations.
Both the area and displays have been thoroughly sanitized, employees and visitors are required to wear masks and the museum asks that those who are planning to see the exhibits this weekend call ahead so that staff can anticipate how many people will be inside at one time and assign time slots.
There is no entrance fee, but the museum is seeking donations to help upkeep the facility, as well as begin a building fund for a new museum location and structure.
Although the project won’t come to fruition for several years, Parker revealed that tentative construction plans have already been made.
“We just want to make the public aware that we are open. We want them to come in and see what tremendous changes we have made over the last few years.”
These changes include reworking all the displays and lighting, as well as incorporating some material that may not have been featured in previous years.
Currently, the museum is made up of two buildings with artifacts on display from the American Revolution to the current war on terror.
Parker’s wife, Cindy Parker, also shared that the museum is hoping to start hosting more activities and events in the hope to further educate the public.
“We really dug into what all is out there and there is a lot that we just don’t recognize or celebrate. We want people to know that we are a military museum, that we are here, and we hope they will support us and other small businesses.”
The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is located at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley. For more information visit their official Facebook page at facebook.com/Raleighcountyvetsmuseum or call 304-253-1775.