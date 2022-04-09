glenville, w.va. – Glenville State University senior music student Trey Waycaster will hold his senior recital on Thursday, April 14.
The saxophone recital will include classical, jazz, and funk music. Waycaster plays alto, baritone, soprano, and tenor saxophones and clarinet.
Waycaster has been a member of the Pioneer Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, and Woodwind Ensemble.
A native of Beaver, W.Va., Waycaster is the son of Lisa and Keith Waycaster. He graduated from Shady Spring High School in 2018 and is on track to graduate from Glenville State University in December.