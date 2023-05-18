The Raleigh County Historical Society will have its annual Founder’s Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The event will take place at Wildwood House Museum the home of the city’s founder, Alfred Beckley. The house is located at 121 Laurel Terrace, Beckley.
There will be a memorial at the grave of Alfred Beckley, tours of his Wildwood house, cemetery tours, vendors, re-enactors, and musicians. The Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a wreath laying at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Alfred Beckley memorial on the courthouse lawn on Main Street.
These events will coincide with the Rhododendron Festival festivities this week. Both the Founder’s Day Celebration and the Rhododendron Festival events are free.
