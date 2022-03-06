Drip, drip, drop, I listen to the rain’s rhythm plunk and plop on my roof. What a dreary day. It looks gray and gloomy out the window, not the kind of weather I need right now. I sit, wishing that the rain would stop, the sun would come out, and my mood would be lifted, but then I remember all the good qualities that rainy days bring us. Like those magical moments when soft, beautifully arched rainbows appear in the sky, or that quiet afternoon, when time seems to stand still, that provides the perfect opportunity for me to finally sneak away from the busy, bustling world and crack open that book I’ve been meaning to read for weeks.
Those are the things I like to remember on a dreary day.
I especially love when the storms roll into our wildly wooded mountainside. The blue sky turns drab and murky, but as soon as the rain is ready, it starts to pour. Watering the earth and replenishing life’s forces, rain livens the ground and allows the rivers and streams to rise and rush with beauty. Almost instantly, the mountainsides are emboldened and glowing green and lush. After the storm exuberantly rumbles through, the air is misty, light, and refreshing as I take my first rested steps, once again, out into the newly rejuvenated world.
Sometimes a rainy day does take some reframing, but in the right amount, rain tends to be good. No matter the time of year, rain always replenishes our lovely home like nothing else can, quenching the thirst of the trees, roots, plants, and flowers and revitalizing the earth at its core.
The next time the rain pours out my window, I will not let the dark dullness of the sky fill my head or my heart, I will instead remember all the beauty, calmness, and vibrancy that the rain really brings. And if nothing else, I will remember that a dreary day always makes for great napping weather to relax and unwind.
