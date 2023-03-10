It all began in 1960 with a little company called Richard E. Radford Masonry. He was a hardworking man, who came up through the Depression, looking to make a decent living.
The business grew and in 1963 it became Radford & Radford.
There were homes and additions to homes and anything else “Dick” Radford could find to build. He led the firm for 25 years, retiring in the late '80s.
Today, you don’t have to look far to find his footprints or those of his son Kevin all across southern West Virginia.
From schools to banks and everything in between, Radford & Radford has made a name for itself.
Their general contracting prowess can be seen across the skyline of Interstate 64/77 with Tamarack and across the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, where eight buildings have been constructed by them.
And let’s not forget the modern-day marvel that the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson High School was in 1985.
These are just a few of the projects that highlight the work and the legacy of the family business, celebrating 60 years from its founding and positioning itself for the next 60 when the third-generation Radford, Sutton, joins the family business this spring.
■ ■ ■
Kevin Radford grew up on job sites. He worked through college, came home for summers and labored in the field and did bid work in the office.
“With a background in engineering, Dad would say, 'I’ve got work for you to do.' He would put me to work on a job site doing something,” said Kevin.
In 1985 Kevin took over the reins. It was not unusual for the father and son team to be running multiple jobs at a time. When a job was awarded, Kevin would be running on one job site while his dad was across town running another.
At that time, the economy was developing and their business started to expand. They started doing site work, concrete, masonry, and steel.
“We pretty much do every aspect of general trades construction, except MEPs – mechanicals, electrical, plumbing-type trades. We subcontract a lot of our finishes,” Kevin says.
And then, there was the addition of the behind-the-scenes partner when Kevin married Beth.
The first time she saw him was at the La-Z-Boy Showcase shop, laying out the site.
“Then I drove by John Eye Super Center and he was over there. And then the American Red Cross and a few weeks later he’s building the insurance building,” Beth remembers. “I think God wants me to see him. Everywhere I turn, there he is – building a building here and here and the big auditorium at Woodrow.”
Life came full circle when their little girls Skyler and Sydney danced on the stage.
“I remember I said to Kevin, 'Did you ever think in a million years we would watch our children dance on the stage of the auditorium you built?'”
Never.
That father-son legacy continued until his dad passed.
■ ■ ■
Life has been good for the Radfords’ family business.
Not that it has been all sunshine and roses. Construction work is hard, dirty work.
Technology has brought many changes over the last 40 years and while the type of work is the same, how it is done is different.
Finding employees is different. The skillsets and work ethics have waned or evolved.
“Now it’s a lot harder to get people because everybody went to college,” said Beth. “You just can’t find people that know this type of work. They can do it but they can’t read the blueprints. Or there is one little niche that they can’t really field.
“When I started estimating, I used a triangular scale and measured everything on the drawings,” tells Kevin. “Now we have on-screen take-off software, and all the drawings, plans, and documents are on the screen to where you can do all those types of things with a keyboard and a computer.”
Today, GPS applications are programmed so dozers, excavators, and various pieces of equipment practically control themselves, bringing better quality control and more precision to each job.
■ ■ ■
With their eye on succession, Kevin and Beth make plans for the third generation of Radford & Radford. Sutton Radford will complete his engineering, business and economics degrees from Clemson University this spring.
He, too, has been brought up on the job sites of his father and grandfather. A strong work ethic and an infectious personality will make him a strong leader one day, his parents say.
Additionally, Joe Kubin, project manager, was brought in to specifically assist in positioning the business for growth and the future.
“Joe has a lot of experience in business development and systems,” said Kevin. “He knows how to set an office up to be more productive and handle a bigger load of work.
“Our company has benefited from his guidance in setting those systems up. When Sutton comes back, those systems will be mostly set up and will give him the ability to work within those systems, but he will also have the technical background to do the other side of the work,” added Kevin.
According to Kubin, they look forward to the enthusiasm that Sutton brings to the table.
“He is a very likable individual and gets along great with the guys,” said Kubin. “I think that HR side of Sutton that can engage with the employees is very big as well. We can see that he is really interested in being that leader of the company years from now when Dad is ready to give that up.”
For now, Kevin and Beth plan to stay involved but keenly focused on down the road.
With the addition and guidance of Kubin, they are building up their younger employees, elevating them from within for positions in-house, and building their team from the ground up.
Kevin believes it’s working for them.
“It’s the smartest thing to do now. A lot of people through Covid either retired or gave up. It’s harder to fill positions like that now.
“It’s been challenging at times, but we have really good people. Joe Kubin has been very instrumental in helping us grow our company. Helping us become more set and prepared to take on more work with our son coming back.”
■ ■ ■
What does growth look like for a company that is 60 years old?
Radford & Radford is positioned to have a civil division. By doing so, instead of just serving their own work, they can support other projects with masonry, concrete or steel.
“There are a lot of different things that general trades contractors are not self-performing work. That’s been one of the things that have been different about us from a lot of other contractors."
The biggest challenge is finding qualified people.
“We are very selective about the folks we put out on our jobs. They have a lot of responsibility, particularly the superintendents. But we have taken on the opinion, if we can find a well-experienced person, we will hire them, but we’ve also taken the position that if we can find a good young person that will work, then we will take the time to train them.”
Beth continued, “We want them to stay. We want them to come in here and never leave us. Not out of our own greed, but it has given a lot of young men that didn’t know what they wanted or where they wanted to go or what they wanted to do a position that they are proud of and are paid well for it.”
The past and the future are not far from Kevin’s mind.
“Look where we came from,” he said. “My father was very hard-nosed. He came up through the Depression and it was tough and there weren’t a lot of frills.
“Now with our son Sutton and Joe being here, take into consideration all these transitions, we really are trying to make it a good place to work, and you can have a career and develop professionally.”
■ ■ ■
Recently, Radford & Radford built the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s facility and are building the Salvation Army’s new location.
“We’re blessed. You can go around Beckley and see a lot of things that our company has been fortunate to do. And it’s all because of the people that do the work.
“We can have all the equipment and computers and stuff in the world, but without the people, none of it materializes into anything.”
Whether it is rehab on fallen-in foundations for someone’s home to multiple million-dollar architectural marvels, Radford & Radford will continue.
“I have realized in the last year, when I started doing this I was one of the youngest guys on the site, and now I can be out there, I am one of the oldest guys on the site. It creeps up on you. It’s a day-by-day thing.”
With little regret and a lot of hope for the future, someday the footprints will continue with Sutton’s and those will be big shoes to fill.
“The ability that my dad entrusted in me to do it, and now my son, I trust him to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.