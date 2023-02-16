white sulphur springs, w.va. – On Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon, Race Matters Inc. will begin a six-week course on understanding and controlling high blood pressure.
The class will be led by Loretta Young, executive director of Race Matters Inc., and Karen Winkfield, R.N., a community health worker based in Greenbrier County.
The pair will be joined each Saturday by a variety of health care professionals who will help students understand the causes of hypertension, treatment options and how they can make good lifestyle choices and take control of their own health.
“The prevalence of high blood pressure is much higher among West Virginians than those living in other parts of the United States and nearly twice as high in African American and Latinx communities,” said Young in a press release. “So a class like this is vital to the health of our local minority and rural population.”
Young said the class participants will be provided with tools to help measure and track their blood pressure. In addition, participants will receive recipes and prizes each week.
The class is free.
For additional information, go to www.racematterswv.org or call Karen Winkfield at 304-661-3234.
