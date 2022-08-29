“Race for the Escape” by Christopher Edge is this week’s book of the week.
The Escape is a brand-new, supposedly unsolvable, escape room and Ami is ready to play. The Host of the game gives Ami and her four teammates a strange riddle: they have to find the Answer and save the world. Seems simple enough, right? But the Answer could be anywhere and the Escape, as Ami and her teammates quickly learn, is full of incredibly real dangers.
Full of adventure and suspense, “Race for the Escape” is a thrilling read.
This book is available at the Beckley branch of the library.
— Elizabeth Hoyle is adult services librarian at Raleigh County Public Libraries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.