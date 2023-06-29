The 48th Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show is scheduled for Aug. 25-26 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as part of the Appalachian Makers Market.
The show gives local quilters a place to show their quilting skills and presents a backdrop for the Makers Market. This year’s theme is “Garden Party,” so floral themes and patterns will abound.
Historically, the show has been one where entries have been judged in several categories including baby quilts and wall hangings and then displayed around the arena for fair visitors to view.
This year, organizers added a category for those who wish to share their work with the public but don’t wish to enter the competition.
All quilters are encouraged to consider sharing their work this year by choosing the Exhibit Only category.
Applications are now available by calling Gail McCray at 304-253-0524 or visiting the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce website at www.brccc.com and sending the completed form to Gail McCray at 111 Quesenberry St., Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.