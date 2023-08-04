The Appalachian Maker’s Market is scheduled for Aug. 25-26 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley, providing a shopping experience that features skilled Appalachian artists and makers.
From handmade soaps to hand-fused fine silver jewelry, many exclusive gifts and handcrafted items will be for sale.
Once again, intricate quilts will be displayed around the convention center rotunda during the 48th annual Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show, which has become an integral part of the weekend.
This year's quilt show theme is “Garden Party,” which pays tribute to the many floral patterns, fabrics and designs popular in the quilting world.
The hanging quilts have been entered by quilters to be judged in 15 categories. There is also a new category this year – Exhibit Only – for those quilters who wish to display their work without competing for ribbons.
In addition, Best of Show, Judge’s Choice, Best Use of Color (this year green) and People’s Choice are awarded a special ribbon as well as a cash award. The People’s Choice award is voted on by the viewing public and announced at the end of the show.
Comfort quilts, baby quilts made primarily by Hands All Around and Sew Sew Sisters Quilt Guilds, will also be displayed but will not be for sale, reserved for distribution throughout the year by two local agencies.
The quilts hanging in the center of the Convention Center were created by the following quilters: Dorothy Albright – Colorsplash Trip Around the World; Michael Brown – Prismatic Star; Vanessa Hambrick – Ombré Northern Lights; and Jody Postalwait – Fall Star. These quilts have been selected from previous ribbon winners for their stunning visual design.
• • •
The market will also feature delicious foods like barbecue, tacos, kettle corn, Italian ice plus many local jams, jellies, maple syrups, honey, salsa and a local farmer’s market.
Family-friendly activities include cloggers, line dancing, balloon art, coffee and canvas painting. Harmony Wood Arts and others will be demonstrating their craft, as well.
Musicians include Lost Cannon playing Friday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and Shane Ingram & Friends playing Friday from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Hours for the market are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on both Friday, Aug 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
The entry fee is $5 with children 12 and under admitted for free.
