Question: I want to lose weight and see a lot of ads on Facebook about diet plans with patches and shakes. Do they work?

Answer: I see them as well and know many people that have tried them with various success levels.

I would recommend reading the reviews of people who have used the product first before buying it to get an idea. And remember that diet and exercise always work best.

Question: My kids want to go to the water parks this summer and I am worried about the virus but I don’t want to not take them somewhere fun. What can we do about water activities?

Answer: It is hard to say at this point. I personally am not going to a water park this summer even though my younger family members enjoy them.

The beaches or larger areas where you can socially distance yourselves may be a better option if you want to be near water activities.

Stay safe and well hydrated.

I look forward

to your questions at

askayneamjad@gmail.com.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH,

is a Beckley native who has

been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley, one in Princeton.

