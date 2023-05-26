There is a saying that family ties run deep, and for those in Raleigh County, one doesn’t need to look further than the father-daughter duo of Dr. Gary Poling and Dr. Breann Songer to find the truth in that statement.
For starters, both are Beckley natives, both graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, and both knew from a young age that they wanted to help people. They both were fascinated with how the human body works and curious about how to fix it when something goes wrong. Each decided to attend the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and, once they finished their residencies in other states, they decided to return home.
Today, the two doctors practice medicine at The Greenbrier Clinic in White Sulphur Springs.
Before beginning his position at The Greenbrier Clinic in 2019, Dr. Poling was well-known in Beckley through his private practice, the Family Medical Center, where he spent 30 years.
According to Dr. Poling, the decision to end his private practice was bittersweet.
He explained that due to rising insurance costs, changes that came about with passage of the Affordable Care Act, and not being able to spend as much time with his patients as he would have liked, it became hard to stay open.
“You can’t do X-rays and labs and things like that – you just cannot make it seeing patients and spending little time with them," Poling said. “I have never been a person who thought you could spend 15 minutes with a patient and do an adequate job.”
Even though he juggled the balance between providing health care to those in the community and making phone calls to insurance companies, Poling said he always found time to be with his family and raise three children. And, although he may not have known it at the time, he was becoming a professional role-model for his daughter, Breann.
“My dad is family medicine, so I kind of grew up surrounded by that my whole life,” she said. “He always seemed to love his job and taking care of patients. He set a good example. He was always very busy with his career, but he was still there, and always took time for us to attend our sports games or our academic awards ceremonies. So, I always had him to look up to as an example.
"I was always very interested in what he did.”
Breann said her decision to begin work at The Greenbrier Clinic came about because she wanted to get to know her patients and their concerns, which isn’t something a practicing doctor gets to do as much as they would like.
“When you go to the doctor, you get 10 or 15 minutes with your provider, and I’ve talked to a lot of patients who are dissatisfied with the time they get with their doctor,” Songer added. “They just don’t feel like their concerns were addressed.”
While in her residency, Songer stated that she heard more about concierge and executive health medicine and how that was a way for doctors to spend more time with patients.
“When he [Poling] started practicing at The Greenbrier, I became even more interested,” Songer continued. “I think the more time you spend with people, talking to them, the easier it is to figure out what’s wrong.”
She began working at The Greenbrier Clinic soon after she finished her residency in 2021, and each morning, the duo shared a ride to The Greenbrier Clinic.
“We get good quality time in that way,” Songer said. “It’s good to have him as a resource.”
Poling added, “I’m thrilled to death at this time to be able to practice with her and to see her as a physician. She tells everybody she’s the new and improved model, but I say, ‘That’s OK. I still have 30 years of experience.' But it’s really nice.”
He said through their conversations in the car, he learns from his daughter as well.
“I think when you stop learning, you are in trouble,” Poling noted.
It’s not a secret that no job is perfect, and being a doctor comes with its own set of challenges.
As for Poling, he said the worst part of his job is technology and insurance companies.
“I’m technologically challenged, and I hate [computers] with a passion. I would still be doing paper notes if I could,” Poling said. He laughed, adding that as for insurance companies they “place an undue burden on practitioners.”
“I just think it’s ruining medicine – to have people 300 miles away from the patient making decisions,” he noted.
Yet, the bad is often counterbalanced by great things as well.
Songer stated that she loves the challenge of figuring out what may be wrong with a patient.
“It’s always great to figure out the issues and then, the next time you see them, they’re feeling much better,” Songer said. “The job is never boring.”
Poling added that his favorite part of the job has been watching former patients grow up and have families of their own.
“To be a part of their life has just been a reward,” he said, later adding, “I love what I do and I love the people of West Virginia.”
They both said that they encourage everyone in the community to consider their health. They said whether it’s just a quick primary care visit at Greenbrier Care or a two-day comprehensive exam at The Greenbrier Clinic, people should think about their needs.
“People never say I wish I would've worked harder,” Poling concluded. “They always say I wish I had taken the time to take care of myself and be with my family.”
The Greenbrier Clinic and Greenbrier Care are accepting new patients. To learn more, call 1-800-362-7798.
