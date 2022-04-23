Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 14, 2001. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
With times growing more hectic by the day, it’s more important than ever before to make wise decisions. That can be difficult when so many choices have to be made on the spur of the moment.
Some people distinguish between knowledge and wisdom by defining the first as a collection of facts and wisdom as the ability to use the facts effectively.
Several months ago, I began praying for more wisdom and for the ability to make good choices more quickly.
It’s hard to gauge how well we’re doing with a request like that, but I think I’ve seen some progress along the way.
Recently, while preparing a Sunday school lesson, I came across a set of biblical guidelines by which to test a decision to see if it meets a set of divine principles. It has become a checklist I have posted at home and at the office.
The guidelines are found in James 3:17: “The wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be entreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy.”
I’ve started testing decisions — especially those that involve relationship issues — by the following criteria.
l Pure — Is it coming from pure motives? Am I seeking the good of others or just my own interests?
l Peaceful — Will this decision help to unite people or will it cause confusion, hard feelings and controversy?
l Gentle — Am I acting with arrogance, with pride or with a desire to exercise power or am I acting out of a cooperative spirit?
l Obedient — Do the principles in my decision square with values I hold supreme, such as the Ten Commandments and the teachings of Jesus Christ?
l Filled with mercy — Does this decision allow flexibility and breathing room for others?
l Filled with good deeds — Am I willing to invest time, energy and support to make this decision work?
l Impartial — Have I made my plans with any kind of prejudice or disdain for the views of others? Have I tried to stack the deck against anyone, or have I considered how everyone will be affected when this decision is made?
l Sincere — Is my decision genuine? The word sincere comes from the Latin words “sine sere,” which literally mean “without wax.” Huckster potters in Bible times would fill pottery flaws with wax to make the pots appear perfect. Of course, when the pots were exposed to heat, the wax melted, and the buyer realized he or she had been cheated. Reputable potters put the words “sine sere” on their pieces of pottery. It was their version of the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.”
I’ve found this to be a good test, and it has already altered many a decision.
Yes, it can be a time-consuming process to sit down and put a decision through this checklist, but it’s a lot easier than trying to patch up all the damage that can come from making the wrong choice.