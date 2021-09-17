Most likely nobody has ever said this nor probably ever will, but I am going to say it here: the United Way is a lot like bitcoin. That’s right. You heard me correctly. Bitcoin and the United Way are very similar in the fact that they are both household names, yet nobody but a select few understand how they work or what exactly they do. For this article I have decided to go over how the United Way started and what exactly it does.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia is under the international blanket network of The United Way which got its start back in the 1880s as industrialization caused people to move their rural lives to more urban areas to seek prosperous job opportunities. Although the potential for economic opportunity was higher, many times these people would lose the financial and emotional support networks that they had come to depend on in smaller communities. Local business leaders in these cities saw the need to assist these people, so they came together to create a way to allow employees to pool money together through small individual paycheck contributions. In 1970 these businesses were all pulled together under one umbrella that we now know today as the United Way.
Today the United Way has expanded to branches in almost 1,800 communities in over 40 different countries and territories. Although they still do some of the same business to business fundraising that they were founded on, they have expanded their business model to focus on individual donors as well.
The United Way Worldwide is unique in that they do not focus on a top-down approach to fundraising or distributing funds. Instead, the United Way Worldwide realizes that each individual community is better at assessing their own needs and therefore relies on those communities to find what the best way to fundraise is and the best way to distribute those funds.
In order to determine the most appropriate way to address the biggest needs of the community, local United Way chapters work directly with individuals but also become a liaison between other charitable organizations and their beneficiaries. For example, the United Way of Southern West Virginia works with local 501C3 organizations that have been established for at least two years, such as Beckley Dream Center, Just for Kids, Brian’s Safe House, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, and Sparrow's Nest. When organizations such as these find themselves in financial need they can approach the United Way of Southern West Virginia by submitting a grant. These grants are then reviewed by the board of the United Way of Southern West Virginia and a site inspection will take place to ensure that everything is up to United Way’s standards. Upon Board approval and a successful site inspection, funds are then distributed to the organization to use to address their most pressing needs.
As you can see from its inception to its current manifestation, the United Way has always been community focused by serving those in our community who are in the most need. Therefore, supporting your local United Way chapter directly supports your community and its more dire needs.
I’ll have to leave you to your own devices regarding what bitcoin is and how it works. Like all adolescents, it’d be way too complicated and time-consuming to try to sum-up. But, if you’re looking at bitcoin for a place to put some extra money, I suggest making that a contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia instead. They’re less volatile and you’ll be able to actually see where your money is by building a solid locality.