The West Virginia Perinatal Partnership, whose stated mission is to “improve health outcomes for mothers and their babies,” recently recognized outstanding achievement by an Access Health program for its successes in helping at-risk pregnancies and postpartum mothers.
The program, named Mommy & Me, takes advantage of several community services to support local mothers who have had behavioral, mental, or substance abuse issues.
Originally started as a pilot program in 2017, the program formally came to Access Health in Raleigh County in 2020.
“At first, it was just boots to the ground,” said Lisa Richards, a psychologist for Access Health and program coordinator for Mommy & Me. “I notified our community partners, health departments, medication treatment programs, all of them.
“We also worked with FMRS (Health Systems) at Turning Pointe, which is a women’s residential program, and that helps us facilitate inpatient treatment if needed,” Richards said.
“It’s all about partnerships and working together,” said Dr. Juddson Lindley, who is the on-staff OBGYN physician at Access Health.
Essentially, the program can take at-risk mothers and put them in service with the experts who give the mother and her baby the best chance for the best outcome.
“The physician will send me a referral, we will meet them that day, and for each appointment that they have, we will follow up with them,” Richards said.
“We help them sign up for Medicaid insurance, we will transport them to and from a doctor’s, ultrasounds, give them resources on healthy eating options, how to apply for WIC, etc.,” Richards said.
The staff at Access Health insists that no stone is left unturned in its mission to help mothers.
“It’s a multi-disciplinary approach that takes care of the whole patient, not just her uterus, not just her baby, but everything that goes with a pregnancy, and if I can’t help you with something, then we will put you in a spot to where someone can help you,” Lindley said.
“Addiction is a medical disease and we have to treat it, and we have to treat it holistically,” Lindley said.
The stigma around addiction can cause many to avoid treatment, but the staff wants to reassure young women that there aren’t any punitive measures taken in this program and no one gets in trouble.
The program is helping approximately 60 to 80 women a month, though there are plans for expansion.
“We want ladies to know it doesn’t matter what the issue is, mental health issues, teen pregnancies, substance abuse, we want them to come in and not feel ashamed,” Richards said.
Some of the other services offered to mothers through Mommy & Me include tobacco cessation, professional therapy, employment assistance and coordination with WV Birth to Three.
For more information about the program, call 304-255-8555 or reach them at the office at 410 Carriage Drive behind Raleigh General.
