sandstone, w.va. — The Conservation Fund and the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) will host a special event on Monday, April 3, to celebrate the addition of 963 acres to the preserve portion of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Sandstone.
The added acres are poised to increase the amount of public land available for hunting and outdoor recreation activities.
The land was acquired by The Conservation Fund in November 2021 and was recently transferred to NPS thanks to funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The event is private and by invitation only. It will be at Sandstone Visitor Center, 330 Meadow Creek Road, Sandstone, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Scheduled to be in attendance are Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.; National Park Service Director Charles F. Sams III; New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars; West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby; Jina Belcher, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority; Joseph Hankins, The Conservation Fund.
