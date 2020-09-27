Like most people, Meghan Houck spent much of the summer hoping for a return to normal from Covid-19.
In particular, the Beckley Elementary School principal looked forward to the prospect of welcoming students back to the classroom after an abrupt ending to the 2019/2020 school year in March.
It didn’t take too long, however, for Houck to realize things would not return to normal as quickly as anyone might have hoped.
“At the beginning of the summer, I personally hoped we would start the school year traditionally, but the further the summer progressed and the more cases of Covid were reported, it became obvious that wasn’t going to happen,” Houck said.
Although she wasn’t sure just how the start of school would look, she said she and other educators spent a great deal of time preparing for the unknown.
“We had virtual principal meetings just to get updates from what the West Virginia Department of Education and what the governor said we would be doing,” she said. “We were definitely kept informed about changes coming up and things to think about for the fall.”
But even with the updates, Houck, the mother of 10-year-old fraternal twins now in their final year at Beckley Elementary, said she’s remained aware that it’s a fluid situation and all school officials and parents can do is make the best of the situation at hand.
Although Raleigh County Schools are not open in a traditional sense — some students are learning 100 percent virtually and others attend in person two days each week and three days virtually — Houck said that is better than the complete shutdown that occurred in the spring.
She said the March 13 closure, which occurred just after the abrupt ending of the West Virginia State High School Basketball Tournament, might have seemed shocking to some, but really didn’t come as a surprise to educators.
“We (educators) started talking about it in the beginning of March, so we knew it was coming,” she said. “The second week of March we were told to prepare to have a couple weeks’ worth of assignments to send home with students.”
And she said she believes her school would have been able to send students home with those assignments, too, but the closure came just one day later.
“I felt like the county was doing really good (on preparation),” she said. “It felt like we were ready to send homework for students, and I think if we had had one more day, we would have been able to have given them enough to get them through the next couple of weeks.
“But before we got the chance, they weren’t here,” she continued. “There was no goodbye, no preparation. No nothing.”
She explained her teachers used Zoom and different apps to work with and communicate with students, including her own children.
“They communicated with us that way,” she said. “They posted different activities that students could do that were STEM-related or review things that they had done so far over the year.”
Houck made calls on the school’s call-out system to let parents know to check the Facebook page and the website for teacher contact information.
She made and posted videos to the school’s Facebook page and to her own page.
“I was trying to stay in touch to let them know this is what I was doing and I was still working every day,” she said, explaining how she assisted with meal distribution, first at her school and then next door when distribution was moved to Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
At that point, Houck said the hope was for a two-week closure, but it soon became obvious there would be no return to school before the end of the year.
“We were really hoping that by the middle of May at least, we would get to come back and have those end-of-school things that are important to kids,” she said, listing fifth-grade graduation and awards ceremonies among the missed milestones. “They’re important to teachers, too. They want to do that for them.”
Speaking to The Register-Herald just before the Sept. 8 start of the 2020 school year, Houck said she and the teachers at Beckley Elementary School were excited to be back at work, despite the uncertainty of the new year.
“The teachers are excited to be in the building,” she said. “People want to be here.”
Leading up to the first day, Houck said she and her staff worked to not only learn new software — Schoology is the program chosen for virtual learning — but also to prepare the school for social distancing and to establish new safety protocols.
“We’ve been meeting and creating procedures to teach children about how to safely board the bus and get off the bus and to maintain social distancing,” she said. “We created procedures for how to stand in line at the bathroom and how to safely get supplies in the classroom.”
Houck said procedures were developed for how to safely conduct a fire drill, moving swiftly and safely through the hallway — in masks — without touching other students.
“In a normal school year, you would teach them (students), ‘This is how we line up and go to the lunchroom,’” she says, illustrating the changes brought on by Covid. “But one of the things we have to talk about this year is how you safely put your mask on and this is how you take it off without it getting contaminated.
“It’s a lot of things people don’t think about that you need to have procedures for to keep students safe and adults safe.”
And although Houck said she never thought she would be teaching a child how to safely wear a mask as part of her job as an educator, she said hygiene is something that is taught in elementary school in a normal year.
“All of our classrooms have sinks,” she said, adding hand sanitizer is readily available as well. “Teachers, especially at the elementary level, are constantly encouraging hand washing. Before they go to lunch it’s, ‘Wash your hands.’ After they go to the restroom it’s, ‘Did you wash your hands? Go back and wash your hands.’ So, I feel like it’s going to be doing more of the same things they already do in trying to help students learn good hygiene.”
Houck said she knows parents had a difficult decision to make when it came time to decide whether to send their children back to school or to opt for virtual learning.
She said, regardless of the choice, she understands it’s not the ideal situation for anyone, even for her own children, who are attending in person two days a week.
“We can’t make this situation right for them,” she said. “None of us can, as parents, as teachers, as a principal. None of us can make this situation right for everyone. But we can do the very best that we can with what we’ve been given. And we will.”
Houck said that means staying positive and, most importantly, following the guidelines.
“I think it’s important for everyone to remain aware of the CDC guidelines,” she said. “Don’t get comfortable and lax in taking care of your own health. I think sometimes people get comfortable. I think people need to remember that we’re living in a time of Covid-19 and to stay vigilant and take care of yourself and each other and remember that teachers want to be here with their students and students want to be with their teachers.
“I think that’s important.”
And she said she’s confident in the plan in place.
“I feel like if guidelines change, we will follow those,” she said. “But I feel like we’re doing the right things. I do. And I can say that as a principal. And I can say that as a parent.”
