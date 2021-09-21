Princeton welcomes new mural illustrating downtown's colorful past

PRINCETON — Rain clouds were overhead Monday afternoon, but this didn’t keep memories of a downtown’s colorful past from going on a wall and becoming fresh art for the entire community.
Local artists and volunteers gathered at 200 Mercer Street to install the final panels of a new mural featuring images from the downtown’s past. The half already on the wall included Mercer School, Jimmie’s Restaurant, the East End Department Store, the Lavon Theater – now the Renaissance Theater – the Riff Raff Arts Collective and the late blues musician Nat Reese.
Reese often performed at Mercer Street’s concerts.
“We used to have him for as many events as he felt like,” Robert Blankenship, husband of Lori McKinney at the Riff Raff Arts Collective recalled as he prepared some materials. “Such an interesting man.”
Lacey Vilanbry of Princeton, the project’s lead artist, said Ellen Elmes designed the mural. She estimated that as many as 50 people worked on creating it.
“I was in charge of community paint-ins, matching colors and making sure everything matched up,” she said. “It’s called Memories on Mercer Street. It came about when we had a community Zoom meeting with a lot of elders, and they were sharing all their memories.”
The elders are people who have lived at or near Mercer Street for years, so they can recall many of the district’s stores and other prominent features.
“They came up with a lot of people’s favorite memories,” Vilanbry said. “It was really fun. We had community paint days and a lot of people had specific parts of the mural to paint like the Nelson’s or the theater. Wheby’s Grocery Store came up a whole lot. It’s a way to unify the community and bring people out now that we’re nearing the end of the pandemic.”
Eighteen panels make up the Memories of Mercer Street mural. Each panel was painted on a piece of fabric called Polytab, which is also known as parachute cloth.
“All of them were painted in the back of the Appalachian Coffee House,” Vilanbry recalled. “That was over the course of three months.” She looked at the wall. “We’re on the last row now. It’s three rows of six (panels).”
The mural should last longer than one which was painted directly on the wall, said Billy Morgan, who was documenting the process.
“This is very permanent,” he added. “And the varnish will seal it in forever. People have been able to come to the back of the coffee house and paint it. It’s like the most complicated paint-by-numbers kit.”
Vilanbry said nine other painters worked on the mural. People passing by 200 Mercer Street are already seeing many familiar images in it. A man driving a pickup truck paused for a moment and looked at the incomplete mural.
“I remember every bit of that,” he remarked before driving away.