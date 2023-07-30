glen jean – When Josiah Richardson of Princeton earned his Bugling merit badge at the 2023 National Boy Scout Jamboree in Fayette County, he accomplished something only a few hundred out of millions of Scouts have accomplished during the youth organization’s 113-year history.
The Bugling badge gave Richardson – an Eagle Scout and member of BSA Troop 1 in Princeton – a total of 139 merit badges, which is every available badge a Scout can earn. It’s a goal that only around 600 Scouts are known to have completed in the history of the Boy Scouts. The Scouts have had about 120 million members since the organization was founded in 1910.
Richardson set the goal for himself over six years ago and logged thousands of hours meeting each requirement. Each badge and what it taught him contributed to his goal of becoming an officer in the U.S. Army.
“From a very young age, I wanted to join the military and I wanted to get into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point,” he recalled. “So from a young age I strived to learn as much as I could and achieve as much I could to hopefully get in the academy.”
Earning the merit badges was a way to move closer to that goal because each one offered good lessons in leadership, he said.
One merit badge had to be earned again when it was discontinued and replaced with another.
“They replaced the Medicine Badge with the Healthcare Professional Badge,” Richardson said. “I kept the old one and earned the new one even though Medicine had been discontinued.”
Out of all the merit badges, he said the Scuba Diving badge was the most difficult to earn.
“It was both mentally and physically taxing and challenging,” Richardson said.
And not many Scouts manage to achieve the Bugling Merit Badge.
“It’s not a very common one,” he stated, adding that every year only about 500 out of the now one million Scouts earn a Bugling Badge.
In addition to earning all of the merit badges, Richardson was awarded 23 Eagle Palms – giving him the highest possible rank in the BSA – and also the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement (the highest BSA award for outdoorsmanship). He has also led leadership courses in the BSA including being the youth course lead for the National Youth Leadership Training course in Germany last summer and staffing the National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
For his Eagle project, Richardson worked for the American Battle Monuments Commission to create the Marne Valley Historic Trail – a visit from Château-Thierry to Belleau, France, to commemorate the American involvement in the Marne Valley during and shortly after World War I. The project includes a website, a PDF trail guide, and a series of videos allowing people to visit the site virtually. All of the tour is fully available in both English and French at www.marnevalleyhistorictrail.com.
A 2023 graduate of Princeton Senior High School, Richardson was recently awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal and a four-year Army ROTC scholarship to study organizational leadership at West Virginia University.
Richardson said that he is planning for a career in the U.S. Army.
“My end-of-career goal is to be a foreign area officer,” he said. “It’s essentially the diplomatic representative for the military in different regions of the world.”
