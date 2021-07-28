Why do Register-Herald readers keep voting Priddy’s Lumber and Building Supply their favorite hardware store?
“Customer service,” said manager Randy Duncan, as two more customers stepped up to his counter in search of just the right parts for their home improvement projects.
“I guess we’re doing something right,” he said. “We do have a little bit of everything.”
Since 1977, the hardware store in Crab Orchard has supplied much more than its lumber name indicates. It may not cover as many square feet as its big box counterparts, but it does have a friendly staff, willing to guide customers to those tiny little fittings they need to finish their plumbing projects, or to those lightbulbs perfect for their new lamps, or the electrical gadgets necessary to turn on the lights.
That’s not to say the store is just for the experts.
“We do get some contractors, but most of our customers are just walk-ins, people doing home repair, the do-it-yourselfers,” Duncan said.
Toilets, tools, grills, knives, paint, freezers and other appliances join an array of lawn and garden supplies from fertilizers to tomato cages. And odds and ends like pool filter sand, driveway sealer, and even a pre-assembled rocking chair sit ready for customers to take them home.
“People come from all over, really,” said Duncan, who has managed the location for 30 years. “They come from here and Beckley, but mostly from the surrounding areas — Mullens, Pineville.”
He said the new Coalfields Expressway may have made it easier for some customers to get to Priddy’s from neighboring Wyoming County, “but they were already coming here anyway.”
And they voted, giving their favorite hardware store yet another Reader’s Choice award from The Register-Herald.