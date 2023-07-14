Trena Dacal, at left, executive director with United Way of Southern West Virginia, welcomes the $10,000 donation from Price Gregory International, LLC, represented at far right by Greg Newcomb, a superintendent with the company. The donation was made to support United Way programs via Amanda Stroupe, third from left, a pharmacist with Sam’s Club, and James Williams with Corner Gas and Grill. Stroupe and Williams form Team Pharm-Chef in the upcoming Dancing With The Stars competition, which serves as the United Way’s largest fundraiser during the year.