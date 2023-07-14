United Way of Southern West Virginia accepted a $10,000 donation on Thursday from Price Gregory International, LLC, to support Dancing with the Stars partners Amanda Stroupe and James Williams.
The big check presentation was made at Fujiyama in Beckley.
Price Gregory International, LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a leading provider of infrastructure services with focus on pipeline construction. Greg Newcomb, a superintendent with the company, presented the check to United Way in support of Team Amanda and James, a couple known as Team Pharm-Chef for the dance competition.
Trena Dacal, executive director with United Way of Southern West Virginia, said, “We are thrilled for our community that companies like Price Gregory care about the people of southern West Virginia. Price Gregory International, LLC’s generous contribution will support the agencies who partner with United Way.
“Our partner agencies promote improved health, education, and financial stability and it speaks volumes about PGI based in Houston, Texas, to make a donation in the area they work to support the people of southern West Virginia,” Dacal said in a press release.
“We cannot thank Price Gregory enough or our dance team, Amanda Stroupe and James Williams, as well as Jenny Weng, owner of Fujiyama, for facilitating this gift.”
United Way of Southern West Virginia honors yearly donors of $10,000 or above as Tocqueville Society donors. The Tocqueville Society recognizes local philanthropic leaders who have devoted time, talent, and funds to create long-lasting changes by tackling our communities’ most serious issues.
“Funds contributed to United Way of Southern West Virginia remain here to support the people of our community,” Dacal said. “We are honored to be a recipient of such a generous gift and thankful for companies like Price Gregory International, LLC, who reinvest in the communities they serve.”
