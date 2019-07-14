Q: I got a letter in the mail from my insurance company about health care screenings that I should be doing at my age. They wanted me to bring it to my doctor and have all these tests done. Then a nurse calls me on the phone and says the same thing. I only see my doctor once a year and maybe if I have a cold. Are all those tests necessary?
A: Many health insurance companies have made it a priority to focus on preventive health care measures and they have hired a team of nurses dedicated to call patients enrolled in their insurance plans to ensure that patients have been following these recommendations. Preventive health care, such as mammograms, colonoscopies, cholesterol screenings, and blood pressure followup, are all important ways to ensure that we keep a person healthy. I encourage you to discuss these issues with your doctor and have the necessary tests. They are important.
Q: I am 68 years old and I wake up two to three times a night to urinate. My wife keeps telling me that it is not normal and wants me to see my doctor. I told her it is because I drink too much water and it is not a big deal. She reads your column every week. Can you help me, doc?
A: Well, I am on your wife’s side. Sorry. Waking up two to three times in one night is not normal and may indicate a few things: an enlarged prostate, urine infection, or it may be an early sign of diabetes. I would think it disrupts your sleep as well. With your best interest in mind, I would also like you to see your doctor and make sure it is nothing serious.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a good week and keep on reading and asking questions.