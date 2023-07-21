Praying Pelicans complete home repairs in Wyoming County

As the heat and humidity climbed to near stifling levels last week, Praying Pelican Missions team members went about their work across Wyoming County.
On this day, one group strips the chipping paint from a house, preparing to give it a new coat. Another group demolishes a dilapidated, outdoor building and picks up debris around the yard. Yet another group cleans the gutters at an area church.
In some instances, it is hot, back-breaking work, but team members take it in stride. They’ve paid for the opportunity and traveled hundreds of miles to serve their fellow man in this one-week experience in rural Appalachia.
Ranging in age from 15 to 60, team members take the work seriously as they do their commitment to their faith and the opportunity to serve.
“We’ve already done a lot,” noted Mark DiLorenzo, of Hermitage, Pa., who serves as team leader. He’s completed so many of the mission trips he’s lost count of the exact number.
“God told me to do this,” he emphasized.
A professional chef, DiLorenzo usually does the cooking for the 20 team members from Journey Church in Anderson, Ind.
On Tuesday, however, DiLorenzo gets a break from this daily chore and his team is treated to dinner served by the women from Oceana and Delilah Methodist churches.
The Oceana Methodist Church is hosting the mission team in partnership with the Praying Pelican Missions organization based in Minneapolis, Minn.
The projects completed by the team have been determined by the host church, DiLorenzo explained.
In addition to repairing homes, team members use the opportunity to minister and evangelize to others.
During the few days they had spent in Wyoming County, they had already painted a house, prepared another for painting, repaired a porch, portions of a roof, repaired a screen door, among other improvements.
The following day, they were scheduled to paint another house, paint a metal roof, and replace the soffit and fascia on another, among other projects.
“In one day, they stripped off the old paint and painted the whole house, even the trim,” DiLorenzo noted.
“This is an awesome community. The people here are amazing; they’ve been so welcoming. I mean, look what they did for us this evening,” DiLorenzo emphasized, indicating his plate of food.
Praying Pelican Missions is currently serving in 17 countries across the globe and a dozen locations in the United States, according to the web site.
In the spirit of service, mission teams pay to participate in international as well as domestic projects. Additionally, they pay for any materials and other costs associated with whatever projects the host church deems need doing.
Many of the participating churches conduct fund raisers to pay for the trips, including the participation fee, transportation, and related costs. Team members sleep on floors in schools, churches or community centers while serving.
Praying Pelican Missions began in 2003, serving two communities in Belize. In 2007, it was expanded to Jamaica.
Pelicans are an ancient symbol of Christian sacrifice. When food is scarce, a mother pelican will sacrifice her life by pecking herself to feed her baby, according to legend. In the same way, Jesus sacrificed His life for his followers and it is that kind of selfless giving that the ministry works to emulate, according to officials.
The birds are also common in Central America and the Caribbean where the ministry began.
Thus, founders incorporated pelicans into the name of the organization as an element of fun and as the focus of a memorable logo that helps spread the gospel, according to the web site.
Since May, 7,500 people have participated in mission trips designed to serve communities and churches, DiLorenzo noted.
“There are a lot of people serving,” he emphasized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.