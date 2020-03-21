Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Oct. 2, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Why pray when you can worry? Right?
After all, worrying is far more productive. It keeps our minds occupied, enables us to stay totally self-absorbed and slam dunks faith right into the closet.
Lest you think I sound like I’m immune, let me say upfront, fighting worry is one of my biggest challenges. I try to excuse myself because the total load of life falls on me. If the house needs repairs, and it does, I have to find a way to schedule them and pay for them. If the car gets serviced, I get it done. If the bills get paid, I pay them. If we’re out of pet food, I have to deal with two irate cats and a pouting bunny.
So I have reasons to worry. Don’t we all? Life gets harder as we go along, it seems. Somehow, I expected things to be easier at this stage of the game, but they aren’t.
So I worry.
Friday morning, I picked up a devotional book and began my morning quiet time. Guess what the subject was? Yep, the futility of worry.
According to Joanna Weaver, author of “Having a Mary Heart in a Martha World,” there are statistics indicating we can do nothing about 70 percent of the things we worry about. She cites the following numbers about things that worry us.
l Forty percent deals with things that will never happen.
l Thirty percent deals with the past, which can’t be changed.
l Ten percent involves our health, which gets worse with the stress caused by worry.
l Eight percent deals with real problems that can be solved.
The Greek word for worry is “meridzoe” and means “to be divided, to be pulled in opposite directions.” More literally, it means to have your “zoe,” or life, torn in two.
Pretty accurate, huh?
Worry divides my heart and makes me forget that no matter what happens, nothing can separate me from God’s love. It divides my mind and makes me forget all the Scriptures I know about faith and hope and courage. Worry divides my soul, slicing into my loyalty to God.
Prayer brings everything back to center. I can only pray effectively when I have the faith to believe the Lord will use the circumstances to develop character and more faith within me.
Praise and thanksgiving should always be the foundation of our requests. They are not just gifts we bring before the throne of grace. They are sound reminders of the faithfulness and sovereignty of the God to whom we pray.
Prayer calms us down and lifts our spirits. Prayer focuses us on what is good and right and true. Prayer touches the heart of God with whatever is troubling us. And no matter how powerless we feel, God is the only One able to do something about our situation.
So why worry when you can pray?