Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Oct. 26, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
A prayer making its way around the Internet circuits has become a reminder I’ve printed off and placed in several strategic places — on the visor above the driver’s side of my car, at my desk and near the bathroom mirror I use every morning.
It’s a petition that helps me keep from being so judgmental and a reminder to pray for people I’ll never know by name.
I’ve added some personal thoughts of my own. It reads:
“Heavenly Father, help me remember that the jerk who cut me off in traffic last night might very well have been a single mother who worked 11 hours yesterday and was rushing home to cook dinner, help her kids with their homework, do the laundry and spend a few precious moments in prayer.
“Help me remember that the pierced, tattooed, disinterested young man who can’t make change correctly may be a worried 19-year-old college student, balancing his apprehension over final exams with his fear of not getting his student loans for next semester.
“Remind me, Lord, that the scary-looking bum, begging for money in the same spot every day (who really ought to get a job!), is a slave to addictions that I can only imagine in my worst nightmares. Please send him the influences that can transform his life.
“Help me remember that the old couple walking so slowly through the store aisles and blocking my shopping progress are savoring this moment. They know, based on the biopsy report she got back last week, this will be the last year they will go shopping together.
“Heavenly Father, remind me each day that, of all the gifts You give me, the greatest gift is Your love. It is not enough for me to share that love with those I know and hold dear. Open my heart to love and pray for those precious souls I pass every day with barely a nod of recognition.
“Replace my judgmental nature with Your compassion, and motivate me to do something whenever I can to reach out to ease someone else’s pain. Help me never to see another human being as an annoyance or a burden. Remind me that each life came from You and has tremendous value, regardless of how I see that individual. Help me see them through Your eyes and minister to them with Your heart.”
Amen.