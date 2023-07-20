charleston, w.va. – Although the billion-dollar jackpot was hit in California and not in West Virginia, two winning tickets were sold in the Mountain State.
A $1 million ticket was sold at Hartman’s Gas & Go on Keyser Avenue in Petersburg, and a $50,000 ticket was sold at Shinnston Price Cutter on Pike Street in Shinnston.
The million-dollar ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball while the $50,000 winner matched four numbers plus the Power Ball.
Wednesday’s numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the Power Ball was 24.
The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.