charleston, w.va. – Powerball has reached a $1 billion jackpot ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. This is just the third time in Powerball history that the jackpot has eclipsed the billion-dollar mark.
Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, and the drawing will mark the 39th in the current jackpot run. The cash value is slated at $516.8 million.
West Virginia had two $50,000 winners from Monday night, a ticket sold at Kroger on Crossings Mall Road in Elkview, and one sold at the Point Pleasant Food Mart on Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant. Each ticket matched four numbers, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.
Mega Millions, which draws Tuesday, currently ranks as the seventh highest in game history with $640 million (cash value $328 million) and is on its 25th draw in the current run.
Tickets for the Wednesday drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.