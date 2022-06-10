Possible life lesson from an unexpected encounter

As I peacefully strolled down the winding backroads of my home on a cool, brink of summertime evening, I came across something unexpected.
The surprising part wasn't that I spotted a turtle, as these majestic ancient relics seem to be everywhere this time of year, but it was the fact that the one I spotted was bright-eyed and had its head out. She looked as though she was on a mission to get across the road but got sidetracked by the satisfying and potentially unexpected massage that the warm gravel gave her belly.
Once I noticed her graceful presence, my footsteps became lighter and my breath quieter as I tip-toed closer and closer. I was squatting right beside her now, in awe of her dark, intricate markings and bold bravery to let me this close without cloistering back up. We both just sat there for a moment, eyeing each other curiously as the heating earth warmed our bottoms.
That magical moment of silence and connection between the two of us didn't last long before my dogs – quick, curious, and totally oblivious of their noise level – came running up to see what I had found. Excitedly rushing down the road at an accelerated speed, my herd of beasts startled the turtle back inside her shell and back into the tall grass once again. As loyal and protective as they are, my good dogs only wanted to help and did not know that I didn't need rescuing from that incident.
Thinking back on that moment later, I felt so lucky. Of all the turtles I've come across throughout my years in the wildly wonderful state, I've never had a face-to-face with one quite like this.
I drew a lesson from this turtle, as I'm frequently apt to do. I am not sure exactly what it was, but I think it has to do with bravery, curiosity, and kindness. Maybe when approaching new places, people, plants, or animals, doing so slowly with bravery, courage, and kindness is key.
