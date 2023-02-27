Much goes into being photo-ready on your wedding day. After months of planning, the wedding day is the couple’s time to really shine, and many go to extraordinary lengths to look their best. Gowns and tuxes may garner their fair share of attention, but hairstyles also can help couples look their best.
Couples can wear their hair how they see fit, but certain hairstyles have exhibited some serious staying power and can look timeless in photos and videos for years to come.
Classic low bun or chignon:
This is one hairstyle that certainly has withstood the test of time. A bun can be as sleek as a bride desires, or tendrils can be pulled out to frame the face, and the bun can be anything from minimal to messy. Pulling hair back may be more comfortable on warm days and there’s no frizz to worry about if Mother Nature fails to cooperate.
Vintage curls:
Brides whose dresses harken back to a bygone era may want to complement that style with a hairdo that also speaks to that moment in time. For example, the intricate pin curls of the 1920s likely will tie into a gown with an umpire waist.
Fancy ponytail:
Like a bun, a ponytail can pull hair away from the face for comfort and style. It’s a bit less formal than a bun and can be styled in many different fashions, even incorporating braids.
Side-swept waves:
Evoke movie-star drama with a hairstyle that features hair pulled to one side and cascading waves down the length of the face.
Loose waterfall braids:
Carefree boho looks run the gamut of styles. One to consider is loosely plaited waterfall braids that add whimsy. Additional braided options also work well for less formal weddings.
Half-up, half-down:
This hairstyle offers the best of both worlds. It enables the hair to be pulled back on top, and then the bottom is left loose, whether straight or in curls or waves.
Ballerina top knot:
This is a take on the bun. But rather than pinned at the nape, it is high on the crown of the head.
Short bob or
pixie with accents:
Shorter hair also can look stunning. A bob or pixie cut can be enhanced with sparkling barrettes or woven-in flowers.
Halo braid:
This braid is fashioned so that it goes over the top of the head and mimics the look of a crown or halo. It may negate the need for a tiara.
Men also have plenty of options to get their hair wedding day-ready. Classic shorter cuts feature close-cut sides and more length on top, which can be spiked, tousled or even slicked back depending on personal preference. However, any length hair is in fashion, and grooms can don buns, ponytails, natural texture, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.