The exorcism genre of horror is one that can trace its origins back to William Friedkin’s 1973 possession-classic, “The Exorcist.” Just over 50 years later, Julius Avery has aptly titled his 2023 supernatural horror film “The Pope’s Exorcist” since the film is essentially “The Exorcist” meets “The Da Vinci Code.”
Russell Crowe stars as a confident, wisecracking and debonair Vatican priest named Gabriele Amorth, a real Vatican exorcist whom the film is loosely based upon.
The story starts in a rural Italian village in the late 1980s when the pope’s personal exorcist, the journalist and author Gabriele Amorth, visits the home of a family that has tied up their son due to being possessed by what seems to be a demon. Amorth performs a holy ritual on the young man using a Saint Benedict Medal sacramental object, a large medallion he uses to drive the demon from the man and into the body of a pig, which he then executes with a shotgun.
It’s an explosive opening sequence that sets the stage for the coming events. Because the exorcism was unsanctioned, Amorth is summoned to a Vatican tribunal where the validity of his exorcisms is questioned. The pope then assigns Amorth to visit a severely possessed child in Spain after his family has taken over an old and mysterious religious abbey.
This is where much of the narrative takes shape around a conspiracy by the Vatican to cover up their past malfeasance, which is then infused with the typical trappings of the body-possession genre. The possessed child displays all the tired and trite clichés you’d come to expect from an exorcism film: excessive vomit, venom-laced verbal insults, body contortion and physical deformation. In presentation, the clichés are so heavy-handed that it’s a genuine question as to whether the film was even intended to be scary.
That’s not to say the redeeming qualities aren’t redeeming, because they are. Russell Crowe turns in an effortless performance, one in which he glides through the scenes with a confidence and swagger that reminds you he is an Academy Award-winning lead actor. Much of the cinematography is edited in an active, dynamic and engaging way, and the plot twists are genuinely intriguing. Unfortunately, the film is haunted by an overstuffed script and lack of focus that no amount of prayer could ever hope to exorcise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.